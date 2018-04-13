Local restaurant group to stop handing out straws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular local restaurant group announced on Facebook Thursday that straws will now only be available if requested.

Auntie Cheetah’s Soup Shop, The Old Goat, The Electric Cheetah and Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop made the announcement on Facebook.

The #refusethestraw movement has been growing as an environmental movement to help reduce plastic pollution in the ocean.

Straws are still available for anyone who asks for one.

