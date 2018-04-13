Local restaurant group to stop handing out straws

Posted 11:34 AM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47AM, April 13, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular local restaurant group announced on Facebook Thursday that straws will now only be available if requested.

Auntie Cheetah’s Soup Shop, The Old Goat, The Electric Cheetah and Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop made the announcement on Facebook.

The #refusethestraw movement has been growing as an environmental movement to help reduce plastic pollution in the ocean.

Straws are still available for anyone who asks for one.

We’ll have more from the restaurants on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s