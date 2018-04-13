× Michigan issues warning about Salmonella outbreak in kratom products

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan health officials are warning residents to not consumer products that contain the herbal substance kratom, due to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and other local health departments are investigating the outbreak. They say more than 130 people from 38 states have been infected with Salmonella from kratom. Three people in Michigan, including one from Kent County, have been infected. No one has died and 38 people have been hospitalized.

Infected people have reported consuming the kratom as pills, powder or in tea.

The MDHHS says kratom is a plant used as a stimulant and can also be used as an opioid substitute.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a mandatory recall for all food products containing powdered kratom manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals, LLC. Other kratom products have been recalled voluntarily by suppliers or manufacturers as several other brands and products containing kratom have tested positive for Salmonella. As part of the Michigan investigation, the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories has detected Salmonella in the following four kratom-containing product samples purchased online from Herbal-Salvation/Viable Solutions, LLC, in Nampa, ID: Red Vein Bali (Indonesia), Green Horn (Indonesia), Red Vein Sumatra (Indonesia) and Thai Maeng Da, (Thailand). For a list of recalled kratom products, visit the FDA website.