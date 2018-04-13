Morning Buzz for Friday, April 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are five things people are buzzing about on this Friday:

1.) Work on the Studio Park Project in downtown Grand Rapids means Oakes Street will be closed between Ionia and Grandville Avenuews will be closed next Tuesday, April 17. Cherry Street will reopen the day before and serve as the detour.

2.)Despite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg being in the hot seat over a security breach on the site, he became $3 billion richer! The company's stock gained about three percent. His testimony came after revelations that a data firm with ties to the 2016 Trump campaign accessed millions of Facebook users data without their knowledge.

3.) Sears is selling some of its stores online. The struggling company is auctioning off 16 of its locations. So far, about 2,000 investment groups have expressed interest.

4.) The fee for some National Parks is going up. The National Park Service released the new entrance plan yesterday saying that the price would go up by $5 per vehicle. That means, going to the Grand Canyon would now be $35 per car starting June 1. However, about two-thirds of the national parks will be free.

5.) It's National Make Lunch Count Day. You are encouraged to leave the office and go out for lunch with co-workers or friends.