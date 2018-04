× Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near downtown Muskegon.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and Western Avenue in Muskegon.

Police confirm to FOX 17, one person is dead and another is injured following the reported shooting.

Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody and no suspect description was provided at this time.