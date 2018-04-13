Seiche reported along Lake Michigan shoreline

Posted 4:06 PM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:09PM, April 13, 2018

MANISTEE, Mich. – The strong storm heading towards Michigan started out today with a rare Lake Michigan event: a seiche.

A seiche is a sudden oscillation of water levels in a lake or bay. The National Weather Service confirmed the seiche in an online discussion. The Manistee County Press reports that a seiche has caused damage to the city riverwalk and marina.

Photographer Todd Reed took pictures in Ludington while rain and hail started falling. Lake levels rose to cover the Ludington North Breakwater.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for West Michigan starting at 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

