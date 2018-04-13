Senator Peters wants temporary halt of oil flow through pipelines

Posted 1:11 PM, April 13, 2018, by

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says the flow of crude oil through twin pipelines in a sensitive Great Lakes waterway should be suspended until authorities determine how severely they were damaged by what may have been a ship anchor strike.

Peters said Friday he was briefed by the U.S. Coast Guard, which is investigating a recent spill of coolant fluid from two electric cables at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac in the vicinity of Enbridge Inc.’s oil pipelines.

About 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of fluid has leaked from the cables.

Enbridge says its pipelines sustained three minor dents.

The Coast Guard says it is delaying air and boat surveillance of the spill and an underwater inspection of the damaged cables because a heavy snowstorm is expected this weekend.

