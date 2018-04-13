Separate semi crashes close lanes on NB and SB US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating two separate crashes in which two semi trucks rolled over Friday morning.

The first incident occurred on northbound US-131 on the S-Curves near Market Street in Grand Rapids.  It is unknown if anyone was injured in this incident, but all lanes but the far right lane are closed until further notice.

The far left lane remains open on US-131 near I-96 east, but authorities are also asking commuters to this avoid the area due to a crash involving a semi truck.  Crews are currently on scene and it is unclear when this crash will be cleared.

