Spectrum Health and local schools partner for Jump Jam

Spectrum Health and several local school districts have partnered once again to put together a special event for students looking to stay healthy and active throughout the year. The event is called Jump Jam and its taking place on Saturday, April 14 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Dr. Bill Stratbucker from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Weight Center and Belinda Cunningham, from Spectrum Health Community Relations stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Spectrum Health Jump Jam is a jump rope competition for students in Grand Rapids Public Schools, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Kellogsville, Wyoming, Kentwood and Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology in grades 3-5. More than 150 volunteers participate at the all-day event. Families and community members are encouraged to stop by and support the students which hosts a minimum of 1,000 participants and spectators.

Jump Jam does many things:

Increases knowledge and awareness of healthy lifestyle choices

Enhances current school offerings of physical activities

Creates opportunities for physical fitness

Fosters teamwork, goal setting, sportsmanship and a proactive approach to health

Some top pointers that Dr. Stratbucker offers up for parents looking to help kids with their healthy eating and activity are: