GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Roger Morganstern of Consumers Energy talks with Doug Reardon ahead of the storm event this weekend. For more information about Consumers Energy click here.
Weekend storm preparations with Consumers Energy
-
Customers raise concerns after spikes in Consumers Energy bills
-
Consumers Energy to stop burning coal by 2040
-
A couple hundred power outages reported in West Michigan
-
Power restored to nearly 2,000 Consumers Energy customers
-
High winds cause outages Feb. 25 in West Michigan
-
-
Power outage hits Kalamazoo, closes area schools
-
Consumers Energy announces $20 million Grand Rapids facility
-
Crash causes power outage for thousands of customers Monday morning
-
Power outage in Cedar Springs
-
M-37 at Dowling Road reopens after crash near Hastings
-
-
Newaygo County shuts roadway over Hardy Dam
-
Consumers Energy schedules electric-service interruption in Texas, Oshtemo townships
-
House panel says Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify April 11