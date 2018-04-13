Winter Storm Warnings posted

Posted 3:39 PM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:47PM, April 13, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at 5:00 a.m. Saturday and running through the Sunday at noon for much of West Michigan.

West Michigan can expect to see heavy rain throughout much of the day on Saturday. As colder air moves in, expect the freezing line to dip further to the south. This will set up the potential for freezing rain/sleet or snow to work its way further south.

If freezing rain continues dangerous roadway conditions and power outages are likely to develop. Check back to our forecast often for updates throughout the weekend.

