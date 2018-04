× Autism support 5 & 10k puzzle run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Registration is now open for the 2018 Autism Support Puzzle Run.

The run takes off next weekend on April 21st in Grand Rapids at Millennium Park.

It will be featuring both a 5k and a 10k run, with the festivities of the day starting at 7 a.m.

For a full schedule or to register head to asws.org.