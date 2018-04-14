× ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘Amadeus’ director Milos Forman dies at 86

(CNN) — Director Milos Forman, known for his work on Oscar-winning films “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” has died, his agent said Saturday.

He was 86 years old, according to Dennis Aspland, Forman’s representative.

Forman was born in Caslav, Czech Republic, in 1932.

His father was a member of a resistance group against the Nazi occupation. Both his parents were killed in Nazi concentration camps during World War II, according to Forman’s official biography.

“My parents were real patriots, and that was probably the reason why they died. Not until much later, when I was suddenly far from my homeland and its culture, far away from my family, when I was cut away from the land of my childhood, I realized I shared this strong feeling of affection for my country with them,” Forman had said, according to his biography.