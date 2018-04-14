Griffins end regular season with a 6-4 win

Posted 11:51 PM, April 14, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins ended their regular season on a high note Saturday with a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Monsters that included a hat trick from Colin Campbell.

With the win, the Griffins will now host Games 3, 4, and 5 of the first round of the playoffs beginning next Saturday in Manitoba.

