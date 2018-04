Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Grand Valley State football team moved their Spring Classic indoors Saturday to the Kelly Family Sports Center.

Fans came to see their final spring practice and check out their returning talent in 2018 that includes running back Marty Carter and quarterback Bart Williams.

While Williams did not participate in order to save his last semester of eligibility for the fall, it was a good opportunity for Coach Matt Mitchell to see the way their future talent is stepping up.