× Hudsonville women’s showcase

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — For ladies who want to get out and do some shopping, the women’s expo is having their Hudsonville Showcase.

The showcase is today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudsonville High School freshman building.

There will be several local vendors, a scavenger for kids, local food trucks, and door prizes including a man’s cave lawn giveaway.

Admission is free for more information go to Hudsonvilleevents.com