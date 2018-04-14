Michigan Titanic memorial to be unveiled next month

The ill-fated White Star liner RMS Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank on her maiden voyage across the Atlantic. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan organizers are set to unveil a Titanic memorial in May honoring the nearly 70 Michigan-bound passengers who died when the ship sank more than a century ago.

The Times Herald reports that the Great Lakes Titanic Connection will reveal the Michigan Titanic Memorial in Marine City on May 12. The memorial will list the names of the passengers headed to Michigan who were among the 1,500 who died while sailing from Southampton, England, for the United States in 1912.

The group raised $6,500 to fund the memorial.

The idea began when Margaret Micoff started collecting Titanic memorabilia for her boutique clothing store. She found a community of people who were also fascinated with the story.

Micoff hopes the memorial will attract tourists interested in the Titanic and its history.

