ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan big man, Moe Wagner, declared on Saturday that he is officially entering 2018 NBA Draft and hiring an agent.

The 6'11'' 245 pound German forward helped the Wolverines to the NCAA National Championship earlier this month where they lost to Villanova.

Today, the junior tweeted out an essay he wrote for The Players Tribune announcing his decision and describing his love for Ann Arbor.

Head Coach John Beilein also chimed in on twitter saying his attitude is a great representation of Michigan basketball.