Annual Housing Matters event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual housing matters event kicks off today.

Help end homelessness while eating out at local restaurants & breweries.

Community members contribute by adding a dollar or more to their bill with all proceeds going to Lakeshore Housing Alliance.

The event is advocating for safe, accessible, affordable housing and services in the Ottawa County area.

Some of the restaurants participating include JW’s Food and Spirits, Morning Star Cafe, Grand Armory Brewing Company and more…
The event runs until Saturday.

