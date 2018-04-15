Celebration Cinema’s sensory friendly shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of national autism awareness month, a handful of Celebration Cinema locations across West

Michigan are making movies more enjoyable for children with autism and other special needs.

It’s been a partnership between Celebration Cinema and the Family Hope Foundation for the last three years.

Together, they created ‘Sensory Showtimes’, allowing children with special needs the chance to see a movie with a lower volume.

The lights will be dimmed instead of turned completely off, strolling and calling out around the theater is actually welcomed.

The sensory showtimes are available at the Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North & South, as well as the locations in Portage, and Muskegon.

