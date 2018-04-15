× Grand Rapids ranked one of the best places to live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has ranked high on being one of the best places to live in the nation.

The rankings from U.S. News and World Report released on Tuesday, with Grand Rapids ranking as the 12th best place to live,

beating out Boston Massachusetts which placed in the 25th spot.

It was based off a combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living and many other things.

Grand Rapids scored well with quality education and low crime rates as well.

Austin, Texas grabbed the number one spot.