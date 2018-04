× Griffin’s moment of silence for crash victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A powerful moment before the final home game of the season for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Ahead of the puck drop, a moment of silence was held in honor of the Humboldt Broncos.

At least 16 members of the Canadian junior hockey team were killed after their bus collided with a semi-truck earlier this month.

The hockey world has come together in support of the tiny community since the tragedy.