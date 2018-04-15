× Ice storm takes out power across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Almost 30,000 people across Michigan are waking up without power after ice fell as part of a major Midwest storm.

The Consumers Energy Outage map showed at about 7:30 a.m. that almost 4,000 Kent County residents were without power. Allegan has 2,000 outages, Calhoun 1,500, and Ottawa and Ionia County had about 1,300 each. Click here to see the map.

Ice and freezing rain is continuing, so more outages are possible throughout the morning.

Area roadways are also slow and slippery. Click here to see the latest traffic map.

