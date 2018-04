× Kentwood police hosts drug take-back

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department set to host a prescription drug take-back at the end of the month.

You can bring your unwanted prescription drugs to the police department on Saturday April 28th.

The event will run 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is the 15th year for the take-back event, which is just one of the department’s way of preventing drug abuse.