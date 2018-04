Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In light of Autism Awareness month, Hearts for the Arts Studio in Grand Rapids is hosting a "Kindness Class".

The class will be a fundraiser for the Autism Support of Kent County and all profits benefit A.S.K.

This will take place April 28th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hearts for the Arts Studio.

It's open to all ages and is $35.

No skills are needed as the class will be taught step-by-step.

You'll have the chance to choose different designs and colors.