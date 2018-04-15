SUV slides off icy roadway and into garage in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. — An SUV slid off the roadway and crashed through a garage amid icy weather conditions at midday Sunday.

At 12:13 p.m. Sunday, the Ionia Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an accident in the 2900 block of East Bluewater Highway, which is also M-21.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that an SUV had left the roadway, slid into a garage and then through one of the walls.

Both the garage and two vehicles parked inside sustained significant damage.

The SUV’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Ionia Public Safety.