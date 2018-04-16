Monday School Closings

Crews in Michigan work to restore power after weekend storms

Posted 7:22 AM, April 16, 2018

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan customers who lost electrical service due to freezing rain and high winds.

Utilities say more than a quarter-million didn’t have service early Monday.

DTE Energy says about 250,000 of its customers were without power and it expects 90 percent of its 370,000 affected customers to have service by the end of Tuesday. Consumers Energy restored power to most of its more than 118,000 affected customers.

In the Detroit suburb of Warren, a fallen power line sparked a fire that destroyed 10 vehicles at a used car dealership.

Heavy rains caused scattered flooding and easterly winds were blamed for weekend flooding along Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron and in Monroe County off Lake Erie. Other areas got heavy snow.

