JENISON, Mich -- Jenison senior Jacob Boonyaisth verbally committed to American University over the weekend after visiting the school in Washington, D.C..

The Eagles are division 1 competing in the Patriot League, they were just 6-24 last season.

J.B. has been one of the best scorers in West Michigan the last 2 years leading Jenison to 31 wins over that time period.