Know when your child needs the fracture clinic at Helen DeVos

With your little ones being very active this spring or summer, a fracture or break can unfortunately happen. Dr. Lisa Maskill, a pediatric orthopedic specialist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, stopped to explain more about the expert and convenient care available at the fracture clinic.

So how do you know if your child has a broken bone? Well, if it's a major broken bone, you or your child will know! But if you are on the fence of how serious it is, that's when it's a great time to take them to see a pediatric orthopedic specialist and get X-rays.

Some signs you should look for:

swelling, bruising or tenderness around the injured part

painful to move, touch or if they can't walk on foot/leg

A fractured or broken bone in a growing child needs to be treated correctly, so there isn’t an impact on the child down the road. It’s not the same as treating an adult. Pediatric orthopedic specialists are specially trained to help kids. The fracture clinic allows injured children to be seen by our skilled pediatric orthopedic team to determine the extent of the injury and start treatment. The team includes pediatric orthopedic surgeons, physician assistants, nurses and technicians—all of whom have specialized training in pediatric orthopedics. You can get specialized care without a trip to the urgent care or emergency room.

Services at the fracture clinic include:

specialized, comprehensive care for children with fractures or acute injuries.

X-ray

Splinting and casting (waterproof available)

Pain control

Consults

Reductions – procedure to set a broken bone

Surgery

Referral to therapy to improve strength and function after treatment

School activity guidelines during and after injury treatment

Some reductions and surgeries may be scheduled at a later date at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

You can just walk into the fracture clinic, 35 Michigan Ave.,from 7a.m. to 8a.m. Monday to Friday and on those days, there are also same day appointments from 8a.m. to 5p.m. No referrals are needed to visit.

If you would like to learn more about the Pediatric Orthopedics at Helen DeVos, please call 616.267.2600 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/orthopedics