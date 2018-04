Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks, the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will host the Chicago Steel, the 4 seed, in the 1st round of the Clark Cup playoffs with game 1 tonight at L.C. Walker arena.

Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will also be in Muskegon.

The Steel are the defending Clark Cup Champions but didn't get into the playoffs until the final day of the regular season Sunday.

The Lumberjacks won 5 of 7 meetings during the regular season.