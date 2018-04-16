Lumberjacks top Steel behind big 1st period

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Lumberjacks knocked off the Steel 3-2, Monday night in game 1 of their best-of-3 Clark Cup playoff series at L.C. Walker Arena.

Muskegon scored twice in the 1st period and out shot Chicago 17-6 in the 1st 20 minutes.

"It took a team effort our defense had a phenomenal game" center Wyatt Bongiovannia said. "Coach made a point of playing a defensive style game andit worked well, I thought our team played well first two periods especially and closing it out in the third period was good."

The Lumberjacks can close out the series with a win at home Tuesday night, puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m..