Morning Buzz for Monday, April 16

Here's what people are talking about on this Monday, April 16:

1.) Hats off to Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the recipient of the "2018 Small Business Advocate Award". This is in honor of her programs that address concerns of small businesses and for supporting entrepreneurial programs.

2.) For 40 years, The Intersection music venue in downtown Grand Rapids has been hosting some pretty big names. Pollstar has ranked the quaint venue as number 15 in the world for club ticket sales this quarter, even beating out places in California and New York. So far this year, The Intersection has sold more than 25,000 tickets. They have recently added two new stages.

3.) Fans of Huey Lewis will no longer get to see the legend at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park's Summer Concert Series. Huey Lewis and The News has cancelled all of its performances for the rest of the year because Lewis is having hearing issues. He was scheduled to play in Grand Rapids on July 8.

4.) Registration is open for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run and Walk, which helps fight hunger in West Michigan. The run/walk is at 8a.m. on June 16 at Rockford High School. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for teens. Those who take part will get two tickets to the golf tournament, a t-shirt and a breakfast after the race. Top runners in each age group will receive Meijer gift cards.

5.) A billionaire is making a bid to save Toys 'R Us! Isaac Larian runs toy maker MGA Entertainment. He wants to buy more than 200 U.S. locations and 80 stores in Canada, using financing, investors and his own money. His vision includes turning the stores into entertainment spots.