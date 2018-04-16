Semi-truck involved in crash near Kent City

Posted 3:49 PM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:54PM, April 16, 2018

Fruitridge and M-37

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened about 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitridge Avenue and M-37, just outside of Kent City. A vehicle was seen underneath the semi-truck.

Aeromed was called to the scene, but was not able to fly in current weather conditions.  Serious conditions were reported.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

