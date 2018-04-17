2 injured after train, box truck crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday after a train struck a box truck in the area of Shaver Road and W. Melody.

The incident was reported at about 11:07 a.m. when the southbound truck attempting to turn left on Melody drove over the tracks and was hit. Portage Police say in a release that witnesses reported that the red railroad crossing lights were on at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Greenville resident, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Their front seat passenger, a 37-year-old person from Wyoming, was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries.

W. Melody was closed in the area after the crash but reopened at about 3 p.m., police said.