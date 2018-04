Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Steel scored 4 goals in the 2nd period on their way to a 6-2 win over the Lumberjacks in game 2 of their 1st round series in the Clark Cup Playoffs at L.C. Walker Arena.

Alex Yakovenko got Muskegon on the board 1st just over 7 minutes into the opening period.

A decisive game 3 is set for Wednesday night at L.C. Walker Arena at 7:15 p.m..