Ada Church members ID crash victim as staff member

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has died following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on M-21 near Fulton Street in Lowell Township.

According to a post by Ada Bible Church Ashley Ford, a member of the church, passed away Monday from her injuries sustained in that crash.

“This is a difficult time for all and we would ask that you would be praying for Ashley’s family, friends and loved ones as they navigate this tragedy. Our hearts go out to all who are grieving her loss” the post stated.

Ford was Children’s Ministry Campus Supervisor at the Cascade Campus. No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

“We grieve the loss of Ashley in this life and celebrate that she is now with Jesus, whom she loved with fierce passion, joy and served with all her heart. We carry hope that we will one day see her again and be able to celebrate with her in the presence of Jesus. She always said that being in children’s ministry was her dream job.”

This crash closed down the roadway for several hours and is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.