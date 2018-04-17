Battle Creek teen dies from weekend shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One of the teens shot over the weekend in Battle Creek has died.

Battle Creek Police on Tuesday said that Marcus Flanigan, 17, died from his injuries. Flanigan was found shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Merritt and Cherry Street.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at a house several blocks away. Police determined he had been shot at the same time as Flanigan, but was able to run away. He’s been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case, which is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.