× Car hits substation, knocks power out to 2,800 near 44th/Breton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says several traffic lights are out in the general vicinity of 44th Street and Breton Road, after a car hit a transformer.

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 there were about 2,800 outages reported late Tuesday afternoon, after “someone apparently drove into some of our eletrical equipment.”

Kent County dispatchers say a car struck the transformer at Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard SE “and blew it up.”

Consumers was not certain when power will be restored to all of the affected homes and businesses.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, or how it happened.