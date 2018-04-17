Comey: Trump’s call to put him in jail isn’t ‘normal’

Posted 9:09 AM, April 17, 2018, by

Copies of Former FBI Director James Comey's book are seen on display at Waterstone's, Piccadilly on April 17, 2018 in London, England. The former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director was fired by US President Donald Trump in 2017 and has since written his book 'A Higher Loyalty' about everything from his childhood to his time as FBI Director and his firing by the president. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says it’s “not OK” or “not normal” for the president to call for the jailing of private citizens.

President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Comey should be jailed and accused him of leaking classified information and lying to Congress.
Comey said during a live interview Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump is “just making stuff up.”

Comey says Trump calling for him and other perceived enemies to be jailed “is not acceptable in this country” and that “the president doesn’t get to decide who goes to jail.”

Trump fired Comey last year amid the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is promoting his book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

Comey also commented on recent allegations involving his former deputy Andrew McCabe. A Justice Department watchdog concluded that McCabe had misled Comey and investigators about a news media disclosure involving Hillary Clinton shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Comey says the process worked well, but was “tainted” by Trump publicly calling McCabe to be fired. Comey says Trump’s actions “tainted an institution that pursues the truth.”

