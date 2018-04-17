Elderly man missing from Eaton County

Barry Thomas, from Eaton Co.

LANSING, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing elderly man.

Barry Thomas was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Washington in Lansing at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.  He may be in a wheelchair.

Deputies say that Thomas has some medical conditions that have them concerned for his safety.

He is described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, an olive-green coat, red socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Eaton County Dispatch at 517-543-7500, extension 1350.

