High number of birds stuck in West Michigan due to cold temps up North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - The Department of Natural Resources is tracking an unusually large number of birds hanging out in West Michigan due to freezing temperatures and frozen lakes up North.

Unique species can be found along the lakeshore and inland in smaller ponds and streams. Caleb Putnam, the Michigan Bird Conservation Coordinator with the DNR, tells FOX 17 many birds from as far as South America have halted their flight paths because of the cold.

Many fowl advocates are encouraging bird novices to grab a camera or set of binoculars and head out to the Lakeshore for your chance to capture larger species on camera.

"What normally happens, a lot of water birds and water fowl would be Northwest of us if it weren't for the fact that it's so cold up there still," Putnam said. "So the lakes up North are still iced up and we're seeing a large number of birds."

Putnam says the window of opportunity will only last as long as the ice does up North, so get out and enjoy.