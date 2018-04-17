Lucky for Life lottery winner bought ticket at Plainwell Meijer

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Allegan County is very lucky.

The Michigan Lottery says that a Lucky For Life winning ticket was sold Monday night at the Meijer on M-89 in Plainwell. The prize is an annual payout of $25,000 for life (or 20 years, whichever is greater) or a one-time payment of $390,000.

The winning numbers were 09-11-26-33-38.

The lucky winner should call the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to pick up their prize.