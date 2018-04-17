Michigan company sues LeBron James over Shop Talk concept

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan company has filed a federal lawsuit against LeBron James, claiming his digital media platform stole an idea.

Adventure Enterprise is suing “Uninterrupted,” which was co-founded by James with business partner Maverick Carter, and Cree Nix for use of a “Shop Talk,” concept.

The Detroit-based company claims it shared the idea with Nix from 2014 to 2016, identifying her as an employee of “Uninterrupted.”

Last year, “Uninterrupted” aired “The Shop,” where James and others talk in a barber shop.

Alabama recently released a trailer for “Shop Talk” that shows coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide star wide receiver Julio Jones talking in a barber shop. Earlier this month, “Uninterrupted” sent a letter to Alabama , citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.

