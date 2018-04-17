× Michigan political leaders comment on Barbara Bush’s passing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michigan’s political contingent quickly weighed in after the announcement that former First Lady Barbara Bush had passed away. The following is a sampling of news releases and social-media posts Tuesday night:

Congressman Fred Upton on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Barbara Bush. You led a life of family, service, faith, and joy. You will be missed dearly.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. My deepest condolences go out to her entire family.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters tweeted: “Barbara Bush was a wonderful mother, wife and First Lady who served our country with grace and determination. She will be missed. My heart goes out to the entire Bush family”.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos commented via the Education Department press office:

“Barbara Bush was a woman of grace, wit, perseverance and character. She committed the entirety of her life to serving others: her family, her friends and her nation. “A true advocate for lifelong learning, no one in America has done more to advance the cause of literacy — both for students and for parents — than Barbara Bush. She continued this commitment long after her days in the White House, and her work has changed thousands upon thousands of families’ lives for generations by helping them unlock the power of literacy. “I extend my heartfelt prayers for and deepest condolences to the entire Bush family, along with sincere gratitude for sharing their wife, mother and ganny with all of us. America is a better country because of Barbara Bush.”

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: “Barbara Bush was known for her immeasurable kindness and generosity as First Lady, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. An entire nation loved her and admired her unfailing faith. I’ll be keeping the entire family in my prayers.”

Congressman John Moolenaar news release statement on the passing of Barbara Bush: