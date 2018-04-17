Muskegon School Board tables proposed school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. – More than a hundred people showed up for Tuesday night’s Muskegon public school board meeting. Many community members are upset with proposed closings of schools in the district.

The meeting started off with an announcement by the school board, saying the proposal of closing some schools is off the agenda, and will not happen.

“Butts in the seats equals dollars. I know people don’t like to hear that but as a school that’s how you get your revenue” Says Justin Jennings, superintendent of Muskegon public schools. “So we have to look at ways of making those cuts. The buildings are definitely not going to be closed, but we are going to look at cutting some administrators and also some teachers. That’s what we’ll have to do to balance that budget.”

The large crowd erupted with cheers after hearing that the Muskegon school board will table the proposed school closings.

“As a member of Muskegon, I’m concerned about the changes that might be taking place. I’m pleading with the board, come out to the schools and see what’s taking place.” According to one comment during public comment.

Another person from the crowd had this to say.

“I understand the vote has things have been tabled but in my opinion our Muskegon family needs to take more time, a lot more time to make these difficult decisions like this.”

During the two hour public comment period, many in the crowd upset they were left in the dark about the possible closures until just recently. On Monday night during a special school board meeting, 4 of the 7 school board members, including superintendent Justin Jennings did not attend.

Board members were considering proposals to make budget cuts by closing some schools, including Muskegon Middle, the Muskegon community education center, as well as Moon and Oakview elementary schools.

The school board hasn’t said what budget cuts will need to be made moving forward, but that the closings of schools is off the table.