NTSB: 1 person dead after emergency plane landing in Philadelphia

Posted 3:27 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:31PM, April 17, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP/Fox News) — A federal investigator says one person has been killed after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Philadelphia’s fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries.

Fox News is reporting that WACU reported a passenger was “partially sucked out” of one of the plane’s windows when the engine exploded and shrapnel from the engine pierced through a window, a father of one of the passengers said.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially…was drawn out towards the outside of the plane…was pulled back in by other passengers,” Todd Bauer, the father of one of the passengers said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s