Ottawa County ranked 2nd best county for child well-being

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Kids Count in Michigan Date Book has named Ottawa County the second best county in the state for a child’s well being.

The study looked at economic security, health, family and community and education in all 83 counties to determine the overall child well-being rankings.

Livingston, Ottawa , Clinton, Oakland and Washtenaw counties were the top in the state; whereas, Lake, Clare, Muskegon, Calhoun and Oceana counties were at the bottom for child well-being.

Kent County ranked 18th in the state and Kalamazoo County ranked 38th.

Ottawa County earned that second spot as the county experienced a 32.6 percent drop in children in poverty, a 52.4 percent decrease in children, ages 0-5, enrolled in a food assistance program, a 42.8 percent decrease in births to teens and a decrease in students not graduating on time.

