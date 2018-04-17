Police looking for worker find her trapped and cold in snow in the U.P.

Posted 2:22 PM, April 17, 2018, by

From Google Maps

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 52-year-old woman who didn’t appear at work was found trapped in snow outside her Upper Peninsula home.

A Michigan state trooper carried the woman into her home in the Negaunee area and called for an ambulance Tuesday. She had been trapped for two hours between the garage and a large snow pile and was suffering from exposure to the cold.

The Negaunee area was slammed with at least 15 inches of snow over the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s