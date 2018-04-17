× Police looking for worker find her trapped and cold in snow in the U.P.

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 52-year-old woman who didn’t appear at work was found trapped in snow outside her Upper Peninsula home.

A Michigan state trooper carried the woman into her home in the Negaunee area and called for an ambulance Tuesday. She had been trapped for two hours between the garage and a large snow pile and was suffering from exposure to the cold.

The Negaunee area was slammed with at least 15 inches of snow over the weekend.