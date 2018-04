Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you need gifts for birthdays, Mother's Day, graduation or just want something fun for yourself, you don't want to miss out on a fun collaboration between Grand Rapids based retailer 616 Mitten Market along with Wheelhouse restaurant.

On Wednesday, April 25 from 5p.m. to 8p.m., more than 50 vendors will have goods for sale throughout Wheelhouse, 67 Ottawa Ave. Enjoy half-off bottles of wine, too.