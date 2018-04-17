Suspects identified for allegedly damaging property in Barry & Ionia counties

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified two people for allegedly damaging vehicles and homes in Barry County and Ionia County.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, 25 complaints were reported between the night of April 11 and early morning hours of April 12. They say mostly vehicles were damaged, as well a few homes.

The suspects reportedly used slingshots to fling marbles that caused the majority of the damage.

Police identified Nathaniel Brooks, 17 and Michael Dulye, both of Saranac, as suspects in the case.