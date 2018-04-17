Suspects identified for allegedly damaging property in Barry & Ionia counties

Posted 1:14 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 01:19PM, April 17, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified two people for allegedly damaging vehicles and homes in Barry County and Ionia County.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, 25 complaints were reported between the night of April 11 and early morning hours of April 12. They say mostly vehicles were damaged, as well a few homes.

The suspects reportedly used slingshots to fling marbles that caused the majority of the damage.

Police identified Nathaniel Brooks, 17 and Michael Dulye, both of Saranac, as suspects in the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s