Best-selling author holding Money & Marriage Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's the one thing that married couples seem to fight about the most? You guessed it: money. According to a new survey by Ramsey Solutions, it appears fights over money are the second leading cause of divorce, behind infidelity.

"When a husband and wife can eliminate debt, a shift happens in the marriage. There's a peace of mind they haven't experienced before, " said Rachel Cruze, #1 New York Times best-selling author and personal finance expert. "Couples also need to understand their money differences, like who's the spender and who's the saver, so they can be on the same page with their finances."

Cruze will be in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, April 18, at Reslife Church in Grandville for her Money & Marriage event. She stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to share a few tips prior to her appearance.

1.) Embrace your differences

Each person handles money differently

One of you is usually a saver and the other is a spender

Embrace those differences. You balance each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

2.) Combine bank accounts

One of the quickest ways to put a strain on a marriage is to not be on the same page about money

It’s no longer “your” money or “my” money, it’s “our” money

3.) Talk about your dreams

Talk about your money goals and create a plan to get there (i.e. getting out of debt, saving for big purchases or a vacation)

Set an amount and agree that all purchases above that amount need to be talked about and agreed upon

4.) Create a budget together

Spend every dollar before the month begins

Give each person some “fun” money

It takes about three months to get it right, so expect some tension

5.) Listen to understand

Most people listen so they can give an answer

Pay attention to what they’re saying – don’t check out and daydream

To learn more about Cruze's book and background, head to www.rachelcruze.com